'PDA to develop residential, industrial plots in Patiala'

chandigarh: Reaffirming the commitment to ensure planned development in the urban areas of the state, new urban estates meant both for residential and industrial purposes would be developed by the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) in near future in different cities falling under its jurisdiction, revealed Aman Arora, Minister for Housing and Urban Development (H&UD).

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects and functioning of PDA at PUDA Bhawan, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Arora stated that residential and industrial urban estates in Patiala, Sangrur and Samana are proposed to be developed. He asked the officials concerned to get scrutinise the applications from the screening committee regarding land acquisition/land pooling in the next 15 days.

Arora and Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Ajoy Kumar Sinha also reviewed the rejuvenation of Badi Nadi and Chotti Nadi project, the construction of STPs & ETP, and

the laying of the sewer network at Patiala.