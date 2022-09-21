'PCCs passing resolution seeking Rahul to head Cong not binding'

Alappuzha(Ker): With the Pradesh Congress committees passing resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi at the helm of AICC, party General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said such measures have no binding effect.



Amid indication that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will contest in the party's presidential polls, Ramesh, also said any person could contest for the post, but he personally preferred to evolve a consensus around a candidate.

Speaking to reporters during the break time of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said if consensus was not possible, then the party was ready to go for an election and 9,000 PCC delegates will elect the president in a democratic manner.

Reacting to a query about seven PCCs passing resolutions asking Gandhi to be the President of the party, the former Union Minister said Congressmen are enthusiastic as they have been watching Gandhi walking for the past 13 days.

"But nobody asked anyone to pass any resolution. The Congress party workers are enthusiastic. Rahul Gandhi has not asked anyone to pass any resolution. The Congress President has not asked anyone. They have been watching Gandhi walking for the past 13 days. They know the pain he is undergoing everyday. They all can relate to him. It's natural that they pass the resolution. But the resolution has no binding effect," Ramesh said.

He added that whether Gandhi will contest or not will be known between 24 and the 30th. Currently, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra and Jammu Kashmir units of the party have passed the resolution.

Ramesh said at present the focus of the Congress party was on the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi.

"However, in the election, anybody is free to contest. It is an open process. You don't need to get permission from Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. If you have the support of 10 PCC delegates, you can file the nomination papers and the election will be held on October 17," Ramesh said.