Pb: Workshop on energy efficiency measures organised

Chandigarh: Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) on Thursday organized a one-day workshop in association with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power GoI on the Signing of MoUs with 14 identified Industries and a technical session on "Adoption of ISO 50001:2018 Standards" here.



Welcoming all the participants, Chief Executive PEDA Sumeet K Jarangal encouraged industries to implement energy efficiency measures to achieve the global mission for saving energy, environment, and climate. There were a total 40 Designated Consumers (DCs) notified by the Ministry of Power under PAT Scheme in Punjab and out of 40 DCs, two industries namely NFL Bathinda and Ropar from the fertilizer sector have signed memorandum of understanding with BEE for implementation of ISO 50001:2018 standards, he added.