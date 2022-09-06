Pb Cabinet regularises services of 9,000 adhoc, contractual, temporary employees

Chandigarh: In a major employee friendly decision, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday approved a policy for regularising services of Adhoc, Contractual, and Temporary Teachers thereby benefitting more than 9,000 employees of the state government.



A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister here at the Punjab Civil Secretariat- I.

Disclosing this here on Monday, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said that previously various appointments to 'Group C' and 'Group D' level posts in government had been made on contract/temporary basis.

Some of such employees have now put in a period of more than 10 years and had given their prime years of life in service of the state. The Cabinet opined that now at this stage, to relieve these employees will be unjustified and improper.

Thus, being a Welfare State and to protect the interest of these contractual temporary employees, state government has formulated a Policy for welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, and temporary teachers and other employees in Education Department under Article 162 read with entry 41 of list-II of the Seventh Schedule of Constitution of India, to ensure that such employees do not suffer from uncertainty and harassment and to grant them a security of tenure.

The state government has taken a policy decision to continue such desirous suitable Teachers, who fulfill the eligibility conditions, in service till the age of 58 years by placing them in a special cadre.

This policy, which will benefit more than 9000 employees, has been framed only in relation to Group C & Group D posts of Education department, Punjab.

For regularisation of services, an employee should have worked on adhoc, contractual, or temporary basis for a continuous period of minimum ten years till the issuance of present policy and must have possessed requisite qualifications for post in terms of rules, if any, at the time of placement in the Special Cadre.