Pb Cabinet approves to amend Right to Business Rules 2020

chandigarh: In order to give further fillip to industrial development in the state, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave nod for amending the Punjab Right to Business Rules, 2020 to include expansion by existing units under the purview of the Punjab Right to Business Act 2020.



A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held here at the Punjab Civil Secretariat-I under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Divulging the details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that to promote Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the state, the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020 was notified on February 6, 2020, and subsequently, the Punjab Right to Business Rules, 2020 were also notified on July 29, 2020. These were applied to the newly incorporated Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Punjab. But the new amendment in the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020 will provide an enabling ecosystem for self-declaration, and exemptions; expedite approvals and inspections for existing MSMEs too, for expanding and operating in the state.

But with this significant move, all the existing enterprises undertaking expansion will be eligible to get the certificate of in-principle approval for seven services covered under the Act.

As per the amendment, the existing MSMEs undertaking expansion will be able to fast-track completion of their expansion after the grant of certificate of in-principle approval within five working days to existing units in Focal points and within 20 working days to existing units outside the focal points.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for creating 810 posts for subordinate courts of the state including posts of 25 Additional District and Sessions Judges and 80 Civil Judges (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrates including posts of the supporting staff.

This move will significantly help in setting up of new courts in the state thereby facilitating people by expeditiously disposing off pending court cases in the subordinate courts.

The creation of these new posts will also create new employment opportunities for the youth besides strengthening the judiciary system in the state, added the spokesperson.