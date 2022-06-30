Pb Assembly passes resolutions opposing Agnipath scheme

Chandigarh: Led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Union government to immediately roll back the 'Agnipath Scheme' in the larger interest of the country thereby becoming the first state to take this historic initiative.



Through another resolution passes unanimously, the AAP government opposed the efforts of the central government to change the status of Panjab University.

Moving a resolution in this regard on the floor of the house on Thursday, the Chief Minister read that the unilateral announcement of the Government of India (GoI) to introduce 'Agnipath scheme' in the Armed forces has witnessed widespread reactions across the country including Punjab. He read that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha strongly feels that the scheme where youth will be employed in the Armed forces only for a period of four years and out of which only 25 per cent will be retained, is neither in the interest of national security nor of the youth of this country. Bhagwant Mann further read that this policy is likely to create dissatisfaction among the youth who wish to serve the Armed forces of the nation throughout their life.