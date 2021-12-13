Pb: Advisory issued on online gaming trend among children

Chandigarh: The Union Ministry of Education has made parents aware of the growing trend of online gaming among students.



A spokesperson of the state government today said that in this era of technology, online gaming is becoming very popular among children due to the challenges inherent in online gaming as these challenges offer excitement and influence them to play more games on online platforms.

This can make the nature of the children addicted to it. Online games can be played either on the Internet or from another computer network.

He said that online games can be played on almost every gaming platform such as PC and mobile devices. Online gaming can be played using a phone or tablet which is a common factor in online gaming addiction.

He said that addiction to online gaming is known as a gaming disorder.

The game is designed in such a way that each level is more complex and difficult than the previous one which causes a player to push himself to the limit to perform well in the game.

Therefore, playing online games without any restrictions and self-restraint, many players become addicted to it and eventually get into

gaming disorder. He said that gaming companies evoke kids to buy more levels of games or even install online gaming applications.

According to the spokesperson, in view of online gaming addiction, parents and teachers are advised to take necessary steps to deal with the mental and physical health of children.