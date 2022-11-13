Pb: 4 of family killed in road accident

Amritsar: Four members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Ajnala near here, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer of Ajnala Police Station Supinder Kaur said the accident took place on Saturday night.

Surjit Singh (35), his wife Santosh Kaur (32) and their daughter Preet Kaur (7) and son Sonu (5) were crushed to death, she said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, Kaur said, adding that efforts were on to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle.