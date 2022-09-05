Pb: 103 nodal complaint centres for power set up

Chandigarh: The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Giving this information, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that 103 nodal complaint centers have been set up across the state to redress the complaints of electricity consumers where they can register their complaints by calling toll-free number 1912.

After reviewing the toll-free number 1912 system, the Minister informed that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is providing electricity supply services to about 99 lakh consumers across the state. He also said that PSPCL has more than 9,000 dedicated employees/officers to redress the complaints of consumers. They work in 24-hour shifts, redressal of power supply complaints of power consumers distributed across 500 sub-division offices, said the Minister.

He further added that , a control room at the head office Patiala and five zonal level control rooms have also been established to monitor these complaint centers. He said that there is a mobile app for filing complaints on Android and IOS.

The Minister further stated that in an effort to make the complaint system simpler, a new facility of supply complaints on missed calls has also been made available to the consumers. Electricity consumers of the state can lodge complaints by calling the toll free number 1800-180-1512.