Pay Rs 10L to kin of deceased inmate: Tripura HC
Agartala: A division bench of the Tripura High Court, upholding a single bench order, has asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next kin of a jail inmate, who died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) due to medical negligence on the part of correctional home.
Chandan Dey, who was serving a six-year rigorous imprisonment term at Central Correctional Home in Sipahijala district after being found guilty in a road accident, died of encephalitis in June 2017.
According to senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, Dey's family members had filed a writ petition before the high court seeking justice for the death of the sole bread earner.
Roy Barman, who represented the family in the high court, said Dey, who worked as a driver before being jailed, was taken to GBP hospital in Agartala after he fell ill, but the doctors there referred him to SSKM hospital in Kolkata as his health condition worsened.
The inmate was not taken to Kolkata and died shortly after.
Justice S Talapata of the single bench, after hearing the case, had held the prison authorities responsible for the untimely death of Dey in January 2018 and asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family.
Jail authorities, however, moved the division bench, challenging the single bench order.
