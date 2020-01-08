Pawar to join Yashwant Sinha in his yatra against CAA, NRC
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar will flag off and participate in the yatra being organised by the Rashtra Manch of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against the new citizenship law, proposed NRC and NPR.
The "Gandhi Shanti Yatra" will commence from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on January 9 morning and will culminate at the 'Raj Ghat' in Delhi on January 30--the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The NCP made the announcement after Sinha, a former NDA minister, met Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The yatra will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi and cover the distance of over 3,000 kms.
"Sharad Pawar will flag off the yatra and also partake in it. NCP workers and office-bearers should take part in the yatra," Maharashtra minister and NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik said in a statement.
