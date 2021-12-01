Patnaik releases poems collection by Sethi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today released 'Ink from Night Skies', a collection of poems written by young poet Mahima Sethi. The book contains 110 poems.

The book by Mahima is about expression of her feelings and a depiction of human connection to life, inanimate objects and non-material aspects of the universe. The Chief Minister congratulated Mahima and wished her more success in creative writing. Mahima is a B.Tech graduate from IIT Bombay and Ink from Night Skies is her first poetry book.