Patnaik announces R&R package for people to be affected by Lingaraj Temple revival plan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package for the people who would be affected by the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan around Lord Lingaraj Temple in the state capital.

As part of the plan, facilities for pilgrims and tourists would be created on the 65 acres of the project around the temple and 11th-century tank, Bindu Sagar, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

A 'land for land' policy would be adopted for residential plots to be acquired for the project, it said.

"If the cost of the rehabilitated land is less than that of the acquired one, the landowner will be compensated accordingly," the statement said.

Also, each displaced family will be given Rs 1 lakh towards transportation and immediate arrangement costs besides monthly assistance of Rs 15,000 for one year from the date of land acquisition, it said.

Permanent business establishments can either opt for Rs 20 lakh one-time assistance or an alternative shop and will also receive Rs 1 lakh for transportation and arrangement costs, the statement said.

Temporary shop owners will get Rs 30,000 one-time assistance and vending zones would be allocated to them, it said.

The compensations would be provided as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the statement said.

Assistance for government offices will be decided by a committee led by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner (CMC), it said.

The BMC commissioner will decide on land allotment and preservation of the mutts after discussing with Khurda collector and the displaced persons, the statement added.