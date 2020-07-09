Patna under complete lockdown as city records 235 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: As Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the state government fling into action and decided to enforce complete lockdown in the state capital Patna for a week starting from July 10 to July 16.



With record single day rise of 749 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state's tally climbed to 13,274. As per senior officials, the under fresh lockdown, government offices, public coroporations, all private and commercial establishments would remain closed during the lockdown period.

However, ration, dairy, vegetables and meat shops would remain open ion two shifts — from 6 am to 10 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening. The Patna administration has decided to close all places of worship and religious gatherings during the lockdown.

According to state's senior health ministry officials, Patna district recorded highest 235 fresh cases of the virus in a single day. The Parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Giriraj Singh --- Begusarai – has recorded 67 fresh cases of the virus in a day, which is second highest after Patna.

Other districts like Gopalganj registered 61 new cases followed by Bhagalpur (50), Nawada (36), Munger (24), Purnia (22), Siwan (20), Jehanabad (18), Madhubani (17), Muzaffarpur (17), Gaya 15, Khagaria (14), Supaul (13), Madhepura (13), Arwal (12), Lakhisarai (10), etc. Hailing the decision, state's BJP leader Nikhil Anand urged people of the city to follow all the provisions of the lockdown strictly by staying at their homes. "The lockdown has been enforced due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. People need to stay at their homes to break the chain of transmission," Anand said.