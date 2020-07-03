Patient beaten to death by hospital staff for not paying entry fee

Aligarh (UP): A 44-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some staff of a private hospital here for not paying Rs 4,000 entry fee , his family alleged on Friday.

Police said they have received CCTV footage of the alleged attack and registered an FIR. The incident took place on Thursday when Sultan Khan was taken to the hospital at Dhorra bypass Road under Kuwarsi area with acute abdominal pain, the family said. Sultan's relative Chaman Khan said the hospital advised them to get an ultrasound done.

At the time of admission, we inquired about the cost of the ultrasound examination. We were told that it would be Rs 4,500. We could not afford it, so we decided not to get our patient admitted," he said.

In the meanwhile, the hospital gave Sultan some medicines, he said. "Accordingly, we paid for the medicines but objected to a charge of Rs 4,000 which the clerk at the counter said was entry fees, he alleged.

A copy of the bill shows they were charged just above Rs 3,700 for medicines.

As the family was moving out of the hospital premises without getting the ultrasound done, some hospital staff attacked us with wooden sticks. Sultan received a blow on his head and died shortly," Chaman claimed.