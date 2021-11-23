Patalpani railway station to be named after tribal icon Tantya Bhil: MP CM

Bhopal: Continuing the tribal outreach and accusing Congress of crediting only one family for achieving Independence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to name Patalpani railway station near Indore and two other landmarks in that city after tribal icon Tantya Bhil. Notably, Bhopal's Habibganj railway station was recently named after Rani Kamalapati, a tribal queen.

Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the tribal history, Chouhan on Monday said that Indore's BhanwarKuan intersection and MR 10 bus stand, being developed at the cost of Rs 53 crore, will also be named

after Tantya Bhil.

"Like Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati station, Patalpani railway station (in Indore district) will be named after Tantya Bhil, who had sacrificed his life," Chouhan said while addressing a tribal gathering, marking the conclusion of the week-long 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is the spokesman of the state government, told reporters on Tuesday that a proposal to rename Patalpani railway station after Bhil will be sent to the Centre.

On the occasion of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15, which was observed on the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a veiled swipe at Congress saying previous governments had ignored the history and contribution

of tribals.