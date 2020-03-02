Paswan seeks trial by fast track courts in Delhi riots

New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday termed the communal violence in Delhi a blot on nation and sought trial by fast track courts in the cases related to riots.

Paswan was speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Monday.

He said, "This is a national blot. Our image in the world has gone down due to the violence. I demand trial by fast track courts for speedy justice to riot victims. There should be no discrimination in delivery of justice. It should not meet the same fate as anti-Sikh riot cases," Paswan said.

Paswan also demanded strongest possible action to the perpetrators of the crime and to those making hate speeches.

He also said there were heart warming stories from the riot affected areas as well. "Both Hindus and Muslims helped each other during the riots as reported by the media," he said.

Paswan's son and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who is also a member of Parliament, had also demanded strong action against the rioters.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Delhi has risen to 45 after four more bodies were brought to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.