Passport: J&K Police to deny security clearance to stone pelters

Srinagar: The CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered the denial of security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.



In an order issued on Saturday, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir, has directed all the field units under it to ensure that the person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.

The same must be corroborated from the local police station records, the order read.

The SSP also said digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification.

Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance, the SSP, CID-SB, Kashmir said.

Reacting over the development, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that an adverse police report cannot be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law.

"An 'adverse police report' can not be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law. A year and a half ago J&K police were able to create an 'adverse police report' to justify my detention under the Public Safety Act that would never have stood up to legal challenge," the NC leader wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to his PSA detention after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile J-K state said guilt or innocence must be proven in court and should not be based on unproven police reports.

"They did the same with scores of others, many of whom had these police reports tossed out by the courts. An executive order cannot replace a court of law. Guilt or innocence must be proven in court & not based of vague unproven police reports," he added.