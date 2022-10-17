Passengers of Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express robbed at gunpoint in Bihar

New Delhi: Onboard passengers of the Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express were reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Bihar's Bakhtiarpur during the wee hours of Sunday. Eye witnesses claimed that someone pulled the emergency chain of the train and nearly two dozens of armed miscreants climbed into more than four coaches of the train and several passengers were allegedly looted at gunpoint by the robbers.



Confirming the incident, a railway official claimed on Sunday evening, "A couple of miscreants were already present in the train who pulled the chain and the rest climbed into the train early morning. The investigation of the incident is still going on." The incident happened on train number 12274 around 3 am while the train crossed Patna in Bihar. The passengers alleged that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel had deboarded the train at Patna station. Eyewitnesses also claimed that around 10 kms after the train had left Patna, there was a sudden commotion and people were running around. The robbers snatched the belongings of several passengers.

Many of the passengers who have been victimised lodged complaints after reaching Howrah. Such an incident has taken place years after in Bihar since the days of lawlessness and 'jungleraj' in the state. However, the rail ministry is yet to release any official statement.