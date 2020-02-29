Parvesh Verma offers month's salary to kin of cop, IB staffer
New Delhi: BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced that he will donate a month's salary that he draws as a member of parliament to the family members of deceased Delhi cop and IB staffer.
He tweeted: "I will meet the families of those who were martyred while performing their duties during the unfortunate violence in Delhi. I donate a month's salary that I draw as a Member of Parliament to the families of the Head Constable of Shahid Ratan Lal and IB Officer Shaheed Ankit Sharma." He ended the tweet by saying 'Jai Hind'.
Sharma's body was recovered from a nullah on Wednesday. Sharma's autopsy report said that he was brutally stabbed more than 400 times. His family has alleged that now suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's supporters brutally assaulted Sharma and killed him.
A law enforcement personnel, Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal who was also killed in the violence in northeast Delhi.
More than 40 people have lost their lives while over 200 people are injured in the violence which swept northeast Delhi area since Sunday morning after the pro and anti-CAA groups clashed.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: CM29 Feb 2020 9:57 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of...29 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Nadal strolls into Acapulco final29 Feb 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Pro-CAA, 'shoot the traitors' slogans raised on Delhi Metro...29 Feb 2020 9:24 AM GMT
PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi29 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT