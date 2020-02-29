Parvesh Verma offers month's salary to kin of cop, IB staffer

New Delhi: BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced that he will donate a month's salary that he draws as a member of parliament to the family members of deceased Delhi cop and IB staffer.

He tweeted: "I will meet the families of those who were martyred while performing their duties during the unfortunate violence in Delhi. I donate a month's salary that I draw as a Member of Parliament to the families of the Head Constable of Shahid Ratan Lal and IB Officer Shaheed Ankit Sharma." He ended the tweet by saying 'Jai Hind'.

Sharma's body was recovered from a nullah on Wednesday. Sharma's autopsy report said that he was brutally stabbed more than 400 times. His family has alleged that now suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's supporters brutally assaulted Sharma and killed him.

A law enforcement personnel, Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal who was also killed in the violence in northeast Delhi.

More than 40 people have lost their lives while over 200 people are injured in the violence which swept northeast Delhi area since Sunday morning after the pro and anti-CAA groups clashed.