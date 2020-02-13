Part of FOB at Bhopal Railway station collapses; ten injured

Bhopal: A portion of a foot-over-bridge (FOB) collapsed at the Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning, leaving ten persons, mostly passengers, injured, officials said.

Seven of them have suffered grievously injuries and two of them are in the ICU, said West Central Railway (WCR) additional general manager (AGM) Shobhan Chaudhary, who visited the mishap spot.

The mishap took place around 9 am when the slab of a ramp connecting the FOB between platform Nos. 2 and 3 collapsed, officials said, adding a probe has been ordered.

The victims were mostly passengers who were standing under the ill-fated FOB, Bhopal railway divisions public relations officer I A Siddique said.

The figure of the injured persons stand revised (from eight earlier). They are ten in number, Chaudhary told PTI over the phone after arriving here by a train from Jabalpur, where the WCR is headquartered.

Seven are grievously injured that means with fractures. Three others have sustained simple (minor) wounds, Chaudhary added after visiting the injured at private Chirayu Hospital here.

Two people are in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Both are not critical. They are in their senses. I talked to them in person. According to doctors, they are stable, Chaudhary added.

Chaudhary admitted the collapse exposed the Railway administration's failure to maintain its infrastructure.

It is slackness on our part. It is a failure, no doubt. It is Railways failure, Chaudhary said and teremd the incident as unfortunate.

We are also putting our medical team (on the job).

We will give them (the injured) best possible medical aid, the WCR additional general manager said.

Senior administrative

officers from WCR will commence a probe into the incident in a day or two, Chaudhary added.