'Parra was an asset of Pak-based terror groups'

Srinagar/ New Delhi: Senior PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, a close aide of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was an asset for Pakistan-based terror groups and his 13 years' journey from 2007 as a journalist and politician was a "saga of subterfuge, deceit and double dealing", alleges a police chargesheet against him.

Parra is alleged to have established a nexus with terrorists for seeking support from them for political gains and reciprocated it by providing a range of help and support which led to terror strikes.

With the help of five protected witnesses and technical intelligence, the Criminal Investigation Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the CID Department, submitted a chargesheet before an NIA Court recently alleging that Parra was hand-in-glove with terrorists to further the agenda of Pakistan-based terror groups and also to ensure that his political adversaries are neutralised.

The 19-page chargesheet, with hundreds of pages of annexures, has given instances of his targeted attempts to eliminate political opponents and to help his party leaders by paying terror groups to swing the electoral battle in his party's favour.