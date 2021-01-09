Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says Om Birla

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament will "begin soon", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday. The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives in Dehradun.



As per the speaker, the Central government will issue guidelines about the

vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

"The budget session will begin soon. The government will decide on it. There was a challenge of COVID-19 and a spurt in infection, but now the budget session will begin and will be of the same length as it used to be and all subjects will be discussed," Birla said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also said the Centre would soon hold a campaign named "know your Constitution" in schools, colleges and universities across the country.

"The 'Know Your Constitution' campaign would be held in schools, colleges and universities of the country for which the framework has been created. It was somewhat delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now when the pandemic is getting under control, it would soon be commenced," said Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the initiative will "largely help the youngsters getting aware of the various aspects of our Constitution."

"Most of us know about the rights given by the Constitution but not about the duties. This initiative will explain the significance of the duties also. This would make our democracy stronger," Birla said.

The event was attended by the gram pradhans and members of various panchayats of the state, Panchayati Raj Minister Arvind Pandey and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat attended the event virtually.