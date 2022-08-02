Parliamentarians hopeful of introduction of COTPA (amendment) Bill in House

New Delhi: As the government is aiming to bring tough legislation to regulate the sale and consumption of tobacco products, parliamentarians are hopeful that the proposed COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) Amendment Bill, 2020 is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.



The reason behind Parliamentarians' strong beliefs for the introduction of the Bill is the assurances given by the government in this regard on seven different occasions in the Parliament.

The proposed bill has toughest provisions such as disallowing retail sale of loose sticks of cigarettes, prohibiting sale of tobacco products to persons below 21 years, putting controls on in-shop advertising and promotion, etc.

According to sources, the Union Health Ministry is ready with its preparations to introduce the COTPA (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. "The ministry has completed the process of seeking suggestions from different stakeholders, including ministries, for preparing the final draft of the bill," the sources said

"The COTPA (Amendment) Bill is going to be a cornerstone initiative of the Modi government to put a strong check on sale and consumption of tobacco products as despite the ban on advertising and marketing of tobacco products, the manufacturers of tobacco products are using different 'unethical' practices to woo children and adolescents," the sources said.

Notably, the use of tobacco is a prominent risk factor for

six to eight leading causes of death and almost 40 per cent of the non-communicable

diseases (NCD), including

cancer, cardio-vascular diseases and lung disorders, are directly attributable to tobacco use.

Nearly 27 per cent of all cancers in India are due to tobacco use and the number of deaths every year in India, which is attributable to tobacco use, is more than 13.5 lakh, while the total direct and indirect cost of diseases attributable to tobacco use was a staggering Rs 1.82 lakh crore, which is nearly 1.8 per cent of India's GDP.

On the issue, noted cancer surgeon Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "The implementation of this legislation would contribute a lot to India's struggle against tobacco."

"The government has prepared it after a very long deliberation. This will not only save lakhs of lives, but would also go a long way in strengthening the country's economy," said Chaturvedi, who is head & neck cancer surgeon at

