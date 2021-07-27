Parliament passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that will replace an over nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.



Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021, which also changes the use of the term marine aids to navigation, amid continuing protests by the opposition members over the Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues.

It has already been passed by Lok Sabha on March 22, 2021, in the last session.

The Bill will provide for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India; for training and certification of the operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value.

The bill will also ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party.

While replying to the debate, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said: "This Bill will provide a legal framework for the sector to meet the latest technologies and meets the requirements of best global practices for safe and secure navigation and protection of the marine environment."

"This Bill will repeal the 90 years old pre-independence Act by replacing it. It will provide holistic progress and development in the field of marine navigation. This will also help the fisherman and coastal and international trade, lighthouse tourism in and around."