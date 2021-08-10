Parliament passes Bill to abolish as many as 9 nine appellate tribunals

New Delhi: A bill seeking to abolish as many as nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), was approved by Parliament with the Rajya Sabha passing the proposed legislation on Monday. The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, was approved by Lok Sabha on August 3.

Replying to a discussion on the bill in the upper house, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected the Opposition's charge that the legislation undermines the judicial system, and asserted the government "fully respects" the independence of judiciary.

The bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Customs Act, 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001 and certain other legislations.

On Congress MPs raising the issue of judicial independence, Sitharaman hit back, saying, "Who is speaking? Members from the Congress party, which during the Emergency completely curtailed the judiciary. Today such a party asks us of judicial independence. What a shame!" she said, as the Opposition protested in the Well of the House. The minister said the judiciary had no voice during the Emergency.

What are they (Congress) talking about? Independence of Judiciary? I am astonished! she said, as the House approved the Tribunals Reforms Bill with a voice vote. Sitharaman also dismissed the contention that the bill was in violation of Supreme Court rulings. Judiciary has not struck it down on constitutionality. It has only raised certain questions on some points, she said. The minister further said the primacy of the legislature to make laws is as important as the independence of judiciary.

We are here to make laws. Of course we have to keep in line with the requirements of the Constitution...We fully respect the independence of the judiciary but we also remember the power of the law-making body where we are seated here to make the law for the sake of the common people," she said.