Parl panel seeks CVC's explanation on over 12,000 pending complaints

New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee has asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to explain why over 12,000 complaints were pending disposal, some for over three years. In its recent report submitted to Parliament, the panel highlighted the non-utilisation of funds earmarked for key schemes and asked the CVC to spend a lion's share of its resources on strengthening surveillance.



The committee, in its report, noted that 72 vigilance cases, including those involving serious allegations, are pending sanction for prosecution beyond the stipulated time limit of three months.

The committee is strongly concerned to note that not granting sanction for prosecution within the stipulated time limit has become a "routine affair", it said.

The panel recommended the government amends the relevant provisions and empower CVC to take necessary action in cases where the competent authority fails to grant sanction for prosecution within the stipulated time limit without valid reasons, the report stated.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, on demands for grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training said a large number of complaints are pending with the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), who act as distant arm of the panel to check graft.

According to the annual report of the CVC, between January and December 2020, 569 complaints were received by CVOs through CVC and 11,693 complaints received directly are pending for more than the stipulated period of three months. Some complaints are pending for over three years, it said.

The committee would like CVC to apprise it as to why such a large number of complaints are pending with CVOs and why the stipulated timelines are not being adhered to, said the report of the committee headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

The panel noted that the CVC has not utilised the funds earmarked for advertising and publicity during 2021-22.

Consequently, the amount of Rs 50 lakh sanctioned in budget estimates 2021-22 towards advertising and publicity was drastically reduced to Rs one lakh at the revised estimate stage, said the report tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

The panel also said Rs 10 lakh sanctioned for the integrity index project was lying unutilised as the project could not be implemented.

"The committee recommends CVC to make a constant endeavour to utilise the funds judiciously in the upcoming fiscal year to avoid any downward revision at the revised estimate stage. The committee recommends CVC to spend the lion's share of its resources on strengthening its surveillance," the report added.