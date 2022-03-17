Parl panel red flags irregularities observed in irrigation projects

New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee has highlighted "glaring irregularities" including fictitious and fraudulent expenditure in projects related to Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme'.



The Centre's AIBP aims to provide financial assistance to state governments to help speed up implementation of on-going irrigation projects.

The committee has also advised the Jal Shakti ministry to make more effective use of satellite imageries to monitor the irrigation potential.

This report of the Public Accounts Committee on the action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations of the panel on AIBP further recommended that all possible support should be extended to strengthen participatory irrigation management through Water Users Associations. "The Committee feels that more effective use of satellite imageries from National Remote Sensing Centre with effective reconciliation from field reports will go a long way in effectively monitoring the Irrigation Potential and therefore, desire that the Ministry should take all possible steps to effectively reduce the variations between satellite imageries and field verifications to the extent possible, by working with the remote sensing authorities," the report said. The Committee also highlighted the "glaring irregularities" observed by audit with regard to fictitious and fraudulent expenditure by the government that has been left "largely un-responded" to by the government in their reply.

"The Committee also note the failure of the government to obtain the response from the state government of Uttar Pradesh on the suspected irregular expenditure of Rs 1.47 crores and the failure to recover a suspected irregular payment of Rs 2.63 crore in case of Karnataka government. The Committee recommended the Ministry to pursue such cases vigorously and to its logical end," it said. The Committee noted that the ministry have forwarded the replies of the state governments concerned in respect to suspected irregular expenditure without verifying facts on the basis of which audit has submitted its findings.

The Committee has recommended that as major portion of funding is being done by the Ministry under AIBP, it should not have washed its "hands off" from the implementation part altogether and allowed undue benefits to the contractors in various cases of AIBP projects.