Parents want stringent norms to regulate FOPL for packaged food

New Delhi: Concerned over the increasing risk of children getting non-communicable diseases (NCD) due to the consumption of packaged and processed food products, parents want a mandatory display of levels of sugar, fat, and salt on packaged food products through simple labels. According to the findings of a nationwide survey conducted by the Institute of Governance, Policies and Politics (IGPP), nearly 80 per cent of parents want the government to adopt stringent measures to regulate processed food. The survey also highlighted increasing awareness among parents about the health harms of sugar, salt, and fat when consumed in excess.



According to AIIMS-Jodhpur endocrinologist Dr. Madhukar Mittal, the majority of packaged foods contain extra calories – also known as zero calories as they lack nutritional value, vitamins and natural fiber which lead to weight gain and high blood sugar among children.

Almost 60 per cent of parents expressed concern over the increasing presence of the packaged junk food products in the markets and its aggressive unregulated marketing, while 77 per cent of them felt that information related to harmful ingredients like salt, sugar and fat, would steer them towards making healthier choices and more than 62 per cent showed their readiness to permanently give up the habit of eating HFSS (high fat, salt and sugar) laden foods.

Commenting on the findings, community pediatrician Dr Vandana Prasad said that most of the attempts to provide FOPL are being diluted by big food companies at the level of FSSAI that does not seem to bother with preventing a conflict of interest in favour of the health of the general public. The consumers will have to force adherence to WHO standards where FOPL is concerned, Prasad said.

"The top food regulatory body, FSSAI, and the policymakers should take a cue from such evidence to enact a strong legislation to implement FOPL policies as a viable strategy to reduce obesity and NCDs risk," said Manish Tiwari, Director, IGPP.