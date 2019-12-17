Paramilitary should be paid on par with Army: RS committee

New Delhi: Concerned over the disparities in the pay scale of paramilitary forces, a Rajya Sabha committee has advocated for the making the payments of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at par with defence forces personnel.



The Upper House panel has also objected to the overuse of Central Armed Police Forces for the rigorous internal security and election duties to the extent that even the reserved battalions are deployed for such duties against the norm of providing for rest and recuperation.

According to the findings of the Department Related Standing Committee on

Home Affairs, which is under Rajya Sabha, the panel has strongly reiterated its recommendations in this regard rejecting the government's explanation.

The report of the 15 member committee chaired by Anand Sharma on the action taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Committee's recommendations in respect of functioning of border guarding forces such as Assam Rifles, Shasastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force, contained in the 214th report of the Committee was presented to Rajya Sabha on December 11.

The committee further noted that the defence forces personnel are being paid military service pay in view of the risk to life and social and family isolation and argued that the Central Armed Police Forces also deserve similar incentive in the form of paramilitary service pay as they also face similar risks and isolation while working in hard areas.

Noting the response of Home Ministry that the 7th Pay Commission and the Committee on Allowance did not agree to such special pay to Central Armed Police Forces , the Rajya Sabha panel insisted on doing the needful.

Taking strong exception to the overuse of CAPFs, the Committee noted, "It is pained to note that the reserved battalions, which are to be used judiciously and provided rest for being in a state of preparedness are engaged in duties such as internal security and counter-insurgency, which are quite rigorous."