Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday.


PTI

