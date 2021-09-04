Para-silver medal winner Nishad gets rousing welcome, mom's hug

Shimla: A mother's hug, drum–beats, dances, fire crackers and an emotion-filled atmosphere at Mehatpur–the entry point to Himachal Pradesh in Una district marked the home coming of Para-high jumper Nishad Kumar, who returned with silver medal win in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021.



Hundreds of super-excited villagers, dignitaries, apart from his family members waited at the borders on Friday as Nishad Kumar arrived to a high celebrations for making Himachal Pradesh and also country proud with his performance.

"As a school boy, I used to watch winners of gold, silver and bronze medals on TV and take a deep breath. Today, after having won the medal, there is a feeling of accomplishment," he said as he stepped on the soil. He, however, has given the sole credit of winning medal to his mother –who worked hard to motivate and support him to achieve great heights in the sporting career.

Himachal Pradesh government has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for created a record with a jump of 2.06 metre.

The 21-year-old Nishad Kumar belongs to a poor family in Una district, while his father Rashpal Singh used to work as manson and mother Puspa Kumari, a housewife.

At the age of 6-year, Nishad lost his right hand in a fodder-cutting machine as he was helping his mother.

"As his father, whenever I used to recall the day when Nishad lost his to fodder-cutting machine at our home, I used to cry and curse myself as having brought this misfortune to my son. But today, he really has wiped off my tears and brought cheers to the family by winning the medal," said Rashpal Singh.

When Nishad finally came out of the shock of losing his hand, his mother took upon herself to do everything possible and see her son rising to the sports arena.

She took up cultivation of vegetables at small piece of land they owned and reared cows to meet his dietary needs.

"It's a momentous occasion for me, and even whole of Himachal Pradesh to bless a son, who achieved such an honour for the nation," she told reporters at her village.

Nishad's younger sister said "it's a big turning point in the life of his brother and also family, which had lived in poverty and hoped to see Nishad making his name."