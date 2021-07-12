Pankaja Munde attends meeting of BJP national secretaries in Delhi

Mumbai: BJP leaders from Maharashtra Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde on Sunday attended a



meeting of national secretaries convened in Delhi by party president J P Nadda. After the meeting, the BJP national secretaries called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official resident and briefed him.

This was Nadda's first physical meeting with these BJP office-bearers following their appointment last year. Pankaja, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, was reportedly sulking

over her MP sister Pritam Munde not finding a berth in the recently-expanded Union council of ministers.

Pankaja, a former Maharashtra minister, had, however, denied reports that she was upset over the

non-induction of her sister into the cabinet. Over 20 office-bearers of the BJP in Beed resigned from their posts over the last two days over Pritam Munde not finding a place in the cabinet.