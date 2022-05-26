Pandits demand relocation of employees

Jammu: A group of Kashmiri Pandits staged a demonstration in support of the demand for the relocation of the community members employed in Kashmir under the prime minister's package, who are on protest following the killing of their colleague, Rahul Bhat, by terrorists.



The protesters assembled under the banner of the newly-formed Kashmiri Pandits United Front (KPUF) in front of the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh, near the Tawi bridge in the heart of Jammu, raising slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and demanding security to the community members serving in the valley under the prime minister's package.

"We have come here to support the protesting PM's package employees who are demanding their relocation till the situation improves in the valley," KPUF convenor Satish Kissu said.

He said the demand of the Pandit employees is genuine, keeping in mind the killing of Bhat, who was shot dead inside his office in broad daylight in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

Condemning targeted killings by terrorists, Kissu said the security situation in the valley is not conducive, from the latest killing of a policeman and injuries to his minor daughter.