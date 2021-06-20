'Pandemic result of degradation of natural areas, exploitation'

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic is a result of degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation, UNEP country head Atul Bagai said, underlining that countries, including India, must intensify their efforts to prevent and reverse ecosystem degradation.



He also highlighted that climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity are three crises facing the entire planet and India, and are interconnected.

India has taken the path of short-term economic interest over decades and this has diminished the ability of ecosystems to provide and support both humans and other life forms, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) official said while speaking to the news agency.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a result of the degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. This needs to change. India is already making a concerted effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and be part of the global effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," he said.

"India must intensify these efforts and participate actively in the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration that was launched on the World Environment Day, 2021, to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems," Bagai said.

Several actions on this front are relevant for India, which include taking policy and legislative action, raising awareness and making smart choices, he said.

"For a better future, India must work towards creating food systems that work with nature, reduce waste, and are adaptive to change and resilient to shocks. This could also take the form of halting purchases of products that are not certified as sustainable or pledging and donating for restoration initiatives," the UNEP official said.

Bagai said that a barrier to restoration is limited awareness of negative effects of ecosystem degradation. This can be rectified in many ways that include discussions on the value of ecosystems, campaigns that draw attention to climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, empowering small-scale farmers and women farmers, changing patterns of consumption, challenging social norms and business practices, and capacity building and education, he said.

"We need to inculcate in India a culture that respects nature and cares for it. A healthier respect for nature will give us a healthier country and healthier people," Bagai said.