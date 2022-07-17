Panchvati parks in Himachal a boon for senior citizens
Shimla : Panchavati Parks, an ambitious new initiative to provide space for connecting senior citizens with nature, giving access for physical activity and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, is gaining new ground in Himachal Pradesh.
Under the project, started in 2020 the government proposes to set up 4 to 6 parks in lush green land in each block of the state where the senior citizens can unwind and work out in a lush green environment near their homes, said Virender Kanwar Minister for Rural Development.
Around 200 Panchwati Parks will be set up in different parts of the state during the current financial year by spending a sum of Rs 9 lakhs on each park.
Each Park will benefit around 50,000 population in rural areas by keeping ageing populations healthy for longer than ever before.
Government has spent a sum of Rs 1566.57 lakhs on the construction of Panchvati Parks in the state since 2020 and a sum of Rs 18 crore will be spent on the construction during the current financial year said Kanwar.
