Panchkula to be developed as Metropolis like Ggm: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he will make Panchkula, which is called the mini capital of the state in terms of government departments and offices, a developed city and it will be the second ideal metropolis of the country after Gurugram. The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the "Jan Vikas Rally" of Panchkula district organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula.



The Chief Minister said that Panchkula city would be developed in every sphere, be it education, health, enterprise or service sector projects. He said that Panchkula is the Gateway of Haryana situated at the foothills of Shivalik. The leaders who had converted Panchkula from a small village to a city and promised to make it a model city, after coming to power, forgot it and moved all the projects to Gurugram. However, Gurugram is the financial capital of the state and it is included in the icon cities of the world. More than 200 renowned Fortune companies of the world have their offices in Gurugram. Thus, the Chief Minister assured that Panchkula's development will be at par with Gurugram.

The Chief Minister said that from sports viewpoint, an international-level Sports Stadium is located at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. In the coming June, 'Khelo India' will be organised in this stadium, wherein more than 14,000 players are expected to participate. Similarly, air sports, water sports and adventure sports have been started here at Tikkar Tal in Morni and Panchkula has emerged as a suitable holiday destination which

has given a boost to its tourism potential as well. He said that Panchkula would not only be an ideal city for sports or tourism but the district is also famous from a spiritual viewpoint as Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple is located here.

The Chief Minister announced that a film city is being constructed on 60 acres of land at HMT Pinjore. Many filmmakers of Bollywood have expressed their desire to come here. He said that soon a medical college would be opened in Panchkula as well. Apart from this, AYUSH AIIMS is being built near Mata Mansa Mansa Devi on the lines of AIIMS located in Delhi. Panchkarma Centre is being set up on the lines of Delhi and Kerala at Nature Camp, Thapli. Similarly, industrial estate is being distributed by HSIIDC in Barwala to develop Panchkula from industrial viewpoint.