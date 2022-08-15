Panchayat elections in Bengal: SEC holds training of state govt officials
Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) had organised a three-day training for the state government officials for the proposed Panchayat elections.
The election is scheduled to be held in 2023.
The training programme was held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Officers from all the 23 districts took part in the training held at the State Election Commission's office. The training was given on delimitation of areas and reservation of seats for the SC and ST candidates. Before the election, the delimitation of areas will be published along with the seats that will be reserved. The training programme reveals that the State Election Commission is gearing up to hold the Panchayat election early next year.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has made it very clear that those who have a transparent image will get a ticket in the Panchayat election. Stern action will be taken against any partymen who will use strong-arm tactics to scare the opposition as the party will go all out to ensure a free and fair election.
There were allegations of violence against the Trinamool in the Panchayat election held in 2018.
