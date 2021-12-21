Palwal: Muslim youth beaten to death, police probing friends for hate crime





Palwal: The Palwal Police have arrested three persons in connections to brutal murder of 22-year-old Muslim man Rahul Khan who was attacked with rods, axe due to which he lost his life on December 14. With murderers well known to the deceased and his family it was first thought that the murder was committed in a fit of rage due to dispute regarding some financial matters.

However, the brutal murder and a video that has come out where Rahul is beaten and abused with words, "hum Hindu hain tu mulla hain," has also brought out the angle of hate crime. Believing that Rahul was murdered due to financial issues the kin of the 22 -year-old are not considering this as hate crime.

The three accused who have been arrested have been identified as Kahlua, who is believed to be the main culprit, Diljale (Aakash) and Vishal. According to law enforcement officials, the three along with Rahul had gone to attend a wedding in Rasoolpur village on December 13. Over there, Kalua misplaced his mobile phone. That mobile phone was later found out from Rahul, which infuriated Kahlua who then apparently kidnapped Rahul and took him to his house. Over there, along with his friends, he beat Rahul mercilessly with rrods, hammer and axes.



On December 14, Rahul was taken to Agra canal where he was again beaten and where he ultimately lost his life. The family members of Rahul were informed by Kahlua that Rahul had met with an accident and was in a serious condition. A statement Rahul's family had no difficulty believing in since they knew Kahlua well. However, the death of Rahul and the subsequent post mortem of the body revealed that Rahul had 17 wounds of axes, hammer and rods on his abdomen, legs and head that was severed.



"We arrested Kahlua, the main culprit in this case on Sunday. We are investigating the angle of hate crime also and seeing the authenticity of the video which is believed to have been made by Aakash (Diljale)," said Inspector Ramchandra Jakhar SHO Chandhat Police Station.



The family members have also alleged that Kahlua who was unemployed and involved in various rogue activities used to also harass Rahul who used to work as a contractual labourer for money. Residents of Khetla Sarai, Rahul's father had recently retired from Indian Railways.



"We knew Kahlua well and had even hosted him a number of times in our village. He often used to ask Rahul for money as he never used to do anything productive. The video where Rahul is sad reflects how there is inherent anger among people for us (Muslims) which come out in disputes," said Akram Khan, cousin brother of Rahul Khan.

