Palliative care for all need of hour: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, IRCS, Chandigarh, on Tuesday visited the Chandigarh Hospice, Civil Dispensary Sector 43 A and acknowledged the support being rendered by the philanthropists from the community.



He said 18 million people die in pain and distress each year and Universal Health coverage and Palliative Care for all is the need of the hour.

Chandigarh Hospice & Palliative care Service,is being run by Indian Red Cross Society UT Branch Chandigarh in collaboration with Department of Radiotherapy, PGIMER for advanced cancer patients.

This service has been availed by more than 20000 patients over a period of twenty years.

Consistent support from the community has played a vital role in sustaining these services.

D.P. Khandelia, Vice President Red Cross , Dr Sakhuja, Ex Dean PGIMER, Dr S.C Sharma, Former Head of the Radiotherapy & Oncology Department, PGIMER, Dr. Firuza Patel, Mentor& Incharge Hospice, Dr Sushmita Ghoshal, Head of Radiotherapy& Oncology Department, PGIMER, Dr Bhavana Rai,Department of Radiotherapy,PGI, Representatives from Sahayata Cancer Sahyog, Amrit cancer Foundation, Infosys foundation ,Heart to Heart society & Lyness club were present on the occasion. Individuals who have been helping the hospice through their selfless service were also present.

The caregivers shared their feelings about the service and importance of pain management & supportive care in last stages of life.

The Deputy Commissioner went around the wards and met the admitted patients. He expressed his gratitude towards the supporters of Hospice for their immense support to this noble cause and making it possible.

He urged that more awareness should be created so that all needy patients may be benefitted.