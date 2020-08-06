Palghar lynching: SC asks Maha govt to file status report on inquiry against policemen

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to apprise it of the inquiry and action taken against the errant police personnel in the alleged lynching of three people, including two seers, in Palghar district in April.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy asked the state government to also file the charge sheet before it, saying it would like to examine the

report.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said media reports suggest that the Charge sheets filed in the case comprised more than 10,000 pages.

He said whether there was any policemen involved in the offence or was there any dereliction of duty calling for disciplinary action, that has to be considered by the court.

The bench posted the matter after three weeks.

On June 11, the top court had sought a response from the state government on two petitions seeking separate probes by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged

lynching.

The bench was hearing petitions including the one filed by sadhus of 'Shri PanchDashbanJunaAkhara' and relatives of the deceased seers.

Their plea alleged the investigation by the state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

The other plea, seeking an NIA probe into the incident, has been filed by Ghanshyam Upadhyay.