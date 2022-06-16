Pakistan trying to bleed India with a thousand cuts: Rajnath

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Pakistan is continuously trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts , but warned that a befitting reply will be given if attempt is made to hurt the unity and integrity of the nation.



Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts, Singh said while addressing security forces in Baramulla district.

The defence minister arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the Union territory.

Singh, however, assured the nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply.

Lauding the security forces, he said there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in J&K recently due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of armed forces, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police.

Our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation, Singh added.

The defence minister also visited the forward areas and took stock of the security situation along the border.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla and GoC 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria accompanied the minister and briefed him about the operational preparedness of the armed forces, an official spokesman said.

Singh commended the security forces for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently even in challenging situations, describing their valour and zeal as remarkable.

He lauded the security personnel for serving the country with indomitable courage and dedication and instilling the sense of national pride in the people, especially the youth.

Reiterating that India is a peace-loving country which has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the whole world is one family) to the world, Singh asserted that we have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone's land .

He exuded confidence that the armed forces will face the future challenges with full strength and their valour and dedication to build a golden future of the country.

The defence minister is scheduled to visit the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Friday. He is likely to be briefed about the counter-terrorism operations in south Kashmir belt as well during his visit.