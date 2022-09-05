Pak army accepts body of trained LeT terrorist

Jammu: For the first time in more than two decades, Pakistan on Monday accepted the body of a trained agent and guide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group who had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to attack an army post.



The body of Tabarak Hussain (32) was handed over two days after he died of cardiac arrest at a military hospital in Rajouri district, officials said. He was operated at the hospital where army soldiers even donated blood to him to keep him alive, they said.

Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), underwent a surgery for bullet injuries which he had suffered while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border last month.

"Body of Hussain was handed over to Pakistan by the Indian Army in the presence of police and civil officers at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Line-of-Control in Poonch district," an army official said, adding this is probably the first instance in more than two decades of Pakistan accepting the body of a terrorist.

Pakistan has always declined to accept the bodies of their nationals involved in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.