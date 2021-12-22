PAGD says Delimitation Commission's recommendations divisive, unacceptable

Jammu: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday termed the draft report of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir "divisive and unacceptable". Addressing the media after a meeting of the amalgam, PAGD chief spokesperson M Y Tarigami alleged that the ruling BJP has nothing to offer to Jammu and Kashmir except hatred and is "creating a wedge" between communities.



Separately, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi said the party will file its objections to the commission's recommendations with documentary evidence within the next 10 days.

The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with its five associate members - three parliamentarians of the National Conference and two of the BJP from Jammu and Kashmir - in New Delhi on Monday.

NC president Farooq Abdullah and leaders HasnainMasoodi and Akbar Lone participated in the meeting.

Within hours of the meeting, the NC said it "will not be a signatory to this report."

Tarigami, who addressed the media in the presence of PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, among others, said the leaders of the amalgam are of the view that the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission are "divisive and unacceptable".

Responding to a question about their objection to increasing the number of seats in Jammu, Tarigami said, "Jammu is ours and we are here to represent them as well."

"There should be some criteria (for the delimitation exercise). The census has taken place in 2011 and it has been made the baseline for it," he said. The Kashmir division currently has 46 seats and Jammu 37. The population of Jammu region is 53.72 lakh and Kashmir division 68.83 lakh, according to the 2011 Census.

Tarigami said the BJP is talking about mainstreaming everything, but "when we want mainstreaming, they do not agree with our proposal. Why are they in a hurry? They have downgraded the historic Dogra state without talking with the real stakeholders. Is this in favour of Jammu's aspirations?"