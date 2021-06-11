Padma Shri awardee environmentalist Mohan dies at 78

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri awardee environmentalist and Odisha's former information commissioner Professor Radha Mohan died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Friday, family sources said.

He was 78 and is survived by three daughters. The Gandhian was in the ICU for the last few days after being diagnosed with pneumonia, hospital sources said. President Ram NathKovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those who condoled his death.

Radha Mohan and his daughter Sabarmatee were conferred the Padma Shri last year for their efforts to transform barren lands into a lush green forest.