'Padhai Tuhar Duar': 39.57 lakh online classes successfully conducted in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: With the schools being shut down for more than 8 months, amid the Covid-19 crisis, Chhattisgarh's innovative academic programme "Padhai Tuhar Duar" is receiving appreciation from all across the country. The educational web portal was started in the early stage of lockdown itself, to continue hassle-free and non-stop schooling among children of the state.

Online classes are being initiated by the medium of Information technology in areas of the state with stable internet infrastructure, whereas offline classes are being conducted in the remote and forested areas of the state, which lack internet connectivity. Even the NITI Aayog has appreciated the efforts of the state for continuing education via both the mediums.

Intending to address the challenge put forward by the closing of schools due to Covid-19 crisis, the Department of School Education started the online educational web portal "Padhai Tuhar Duar. Until now, a total of 39.57 lakh online classes have been successfully conducted by 1.43 lakh teachers, imparting education to 3.77 lakh children joining via smartphones. The exemplary programme was launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on April 7, 2020 to provide non-stop education amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Under this programme, school children are being taught online via the website of The CGSchool.com (CG school.in). Within this website, video lessons are prepared and uploaded in simple and user-friendly languages to facilitate the process of learning among school children. Additionally, audio lessons are also produced. 2.03 lakh teachers have been registered through this website. 18,184 video lessons and 914 audio lessons have been uploaded by teachers to disseminate information among students. 10,553 photos and other ancillary materials have also been uploaded to facilitate easy learning and understanding of content among children. 2702 course materials have been compiled by the teachers and are made available on the website.

Under the Padhai Tuhar Duar programme, offline classes are being conducted in the remote and forested regions of the state, which lack internet connectivity. In these offline classes (Padhai Tuhar Para), 23,643 teachers are helping 7,48,266 students, via 35,982 centres to aid them with their education and keeping it regulated continuously. These offline classes are being conducted in the Paros and Mohallas of the village in collaboration with the villagers of the respective village. Additionally, Education is innovatively imparted to school children through loudspeaker schools. 2,343 teachers are continuously helping to teach 68,916 students by running loudspeaker schools.

With the medium of 'Bulatu Ke Bol', 1608 teachers of remote areas are providing audio lessons via Bluetooth connectivity in simple keypad phones to 27,433 parents who do not have access to smartphones. Till now, 60,327 audio lessons have been transferred via Bluetooth through 4677 weekly haat-markets. This has immensely helped the parents in supporting their children's education.

The programme, initiated by the School Education Department amid the Covid-19 crisis, received widespread appreciation and support from students and parents. Parents in rural and urban areas made arrangements regarding mobile, smartphones and proper internet connectivity to ensure hassle-free education for their children. 1.12 lakh teachers working voluntarily with immense dedication under adverse conditions like these have been awarded certificates by the Department of School Education.

On one hand, the school education department is making the best use of the power of information technology to run this programme. At the same time, offline classes are being conducted for the children residing in remote villages or forested areas in traditional houses, open spaces, following the norms and guidelines for the prevention of Covid-19. Dedicated teachers have laid the foundation stone of an upcoming bright generation, by giving their full support towards this innovative programme of the state, by compiling interesting videos and audio material according to the syllabus and making them available to children.