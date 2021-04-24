Oxygen Express delivers O2 in Nashik

Mumbai: Railways successfully ran the first Oxygen Express from Kalamboli to Vizag via Nagpur, Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Lakhauli and back upto Nasik. The moment railways got the request for, made ramps at various places immediately for the movement of liquid medical oxygen tankers. The ramp was made in only 24 hours time.

For the movement of Ro-Ro service, Railways had to map the entire route considering the various constraints like Ghat sections, Road Over Bridges, Tunnels, Curves, Platform canopies, Over Head Equipment etc. at certain locations. Because height is an important aspect in this movement, Railways mapped the route via Vasai. The model of road tanker T1618 with a height of 3320 mm was found feasible to be placed on flat wagons. The longer route via Vasai was charted as Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) is not permitted to travel in Ghat sections over Mumbai division.

As oxygen is cryogenic and hazardous chemical, Railways have to avoid sudden acceleration, deceleration, have to check pressures in between, especially when it is in loaded condition.