Oxygen Exp: 3,400 MT of LMO delivered

New Delhi: The Railways has delivered nearly 3,400 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 220 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Saturday.

So far, 54 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey, it said.

The railways said till now, 1,427 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been unloaded in Delhi, 230 tonnes in Maharashtra, 968 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 355 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 40 tonnes in Rajasthan.

Currently, 417 tonnes of LMO in 26 tankers are on way to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it said.

"Running of new Oxygen Expresses is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," the railways said.

The railways started running 'Oxygen Express' trains to transport liquid medical oxygen last month when the country reported acute shortage of the life-saving gas amid a deadly second COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the Railways on Saturday said its isolation coaches to treat mild COVID-19 cases have been deployed at 17 stations across seven states of the country.

At present, 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for COVID care with a capacity of over 4,700 beds, it said.

A total of 60 coaches have been deployed in Maharashtra where at Nandrubar, 116 admissions were registered with 93 subsequent discharges by state health authorities. A total of 23 patients are utilising the facility, the Railways said.

The national transporter has also positioned 11 COVID Care Coaches (with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies) at Ajni Inland Container Depot of the state and handed it over to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, it said.

While nine patients were admitted there, all have been discharged post-isolation. Recently, 24 coaches have been provided at Palghar and the facility is now functional, it said.

Noting that 42 coaches have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh, it said the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore.