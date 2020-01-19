Owaisi slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported remarks on two-child policy
Hyderabad: Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported statement proposing a law making two-child norm mandatory in the country, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the NDA government failed to even address the employment problem in the last five years.
Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district, on Saturday, in the run up to the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said, "RSS Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy.
They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in last five-and-half-years. Now RSS people are talking of making two-child policy."
Noting that 60 per cent of the country's population was aged below 40, he alleged that RSS and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were not able to provide jobs to youths.
