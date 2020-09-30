Owaisi expresses outrage over spl CBI court judgment in Babri demolition case

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed outrage over the judgment of a CBI court in Lucknow acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case and demanded that the central investigating agency go for an appeal.



Calling the judgement "obnoxious", he claimed it contradictedthe Supreme Court'sobservations in its verdict on November 9 last year that the demolition of the Babri mosque was acalculated act of destroying a public place of worship and aviolation of rule of law.



...If the Supreme Court says that egregious violation of rule of law, was masjid sacrificed on December 6 (1992) by any magic ? Were the idols kept bymagic in 1949? Were the locks opened when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister by magic? Thats why I say that todays judgement came in contradiction to what the Supreme Court said, he told reporters here.



Questioning how there was no conspiracy behind the pulling down of the structure, he asked who had called for the huge gathering of people and who facilitaed it.



Isnt it true that the CBI charge-sheet said that then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh said rok construction par hai, destruction par nahi hai' (curbs are on construction, not destruction), Owaisi said.



Maintaining that all these were facts, he sought to know how all the accused have been exonerated.



As a "proud Indian Muslim", he had felt helpless and humiliated when the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 and he felt the same today, Owaisi said, alleging justice had been denied on the matter since 1950.



Terming the CBI court's ruling as "obnoxious," Owaisi said the CBI must appeal against the judgement to protect its independence.



He would also urgethe All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to challenge the 'strange' judgement which rewarded those who created the issue of Ram mandir.



"Thisjudgement satisfies the collective consciousness of Hindutva and its followers and ideology, the AIMIM leader said.



Responding to the judgement, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it has "brought out the truth".



It proved wrong the conspiracy theory carried out by some for decades, he said.



"The judgment is a slap on the face of those who indulged in minority appeasement," Kumar said.

